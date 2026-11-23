An engine-room fire aboard a Philippine high-speed ferry off Cebu on Sunday has prompted regulators to suspend the vessel's safety certificate, a statement from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) confirmed.

The Philippine Coast Guard recorded 311 passengers transferred from MV OceanJet 168, operated by Ocean Fast Ferries Inc., while MARINA's initial account listed 326 passengers on board. The discrepancy has not been explained.

The ferry was sailing from Cebu City to Ormoc City, Leyte, on 22 November when its starboard engine caught fire off Compostela, Cebu, at about 10:21 a.m., shortly after its 9:30 a.m. departure.

Coast Guard Station Central Cebu commander Captain Jerome Lozada identified engine overheating as the suspected cause. The crew extinguished the fire within a minute, and the vessel's master reported the incident at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Rough seas delayed the transfer of passengers to another vessel for nearly three hours. The operation began at 1:35 p.m. off Tayud, Consolacion, with all 311 passengers transferred to MV OceanJet 88 by 2 p.m.

The passengers were returned to Pier 1 in Cebu City, where Coast Guard and Philippine Red Cross personnel carried out medical assessments. No fatalities or injuries were reported, although some passengers experienced breathing difficulties. OceanJet apologised to passengers and their families. "All passengers and crew members are safe," the company said.

Coast Guard response boat HSRB-032 assisted in towing the affected ferry to a shipyard in Labogon, Mandaue City, for repairs. The vessel's master was advised to file a marine protest. MARINA Regional Office VII suspended the ferry's Passenger Ship Safety Certificate pending inspection. The vessel cannot resume passenger operations until it passes the required safety survey and demonstrates compliance with maritime safety regulations.

The regulator will investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether any administrative violations occurred.

Ocean Fast Ferries Inc. is a wholly Filipino-owned corporation based in Cebu City. Established in the late 1990s as Socor Shipping Line, it operates high-speed passenger services under the OceanJet brand, connecting destinations across the Visayas and Luzon.

OceanJet 168 previously had its safety certificate suspended in September 2022 after striking a coral reef while sailing between Bohol and Siquijor. The grounding damaged the vessel's starboard propeller.