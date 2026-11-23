UAE marine contractor NMDC Dredging & Marine has secured an AED 411.4m ($112m) contract for capital dredging at India's new Machilipatnam port, a 20 November filing by parent company NMDC Group showed.

The deal with Indian engineering company Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) covers dredging at the greenfield port in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, on the Bay of Bengal.

Work is scheduled to start in December 2026 and finish in September 2027. The contract was already included in NMDC Group's third-quarter order intake.

An October investor presentation listed AED 0.4bn ($109m) of dredging work in India for MEIL, with the November disclosure confirming the precise value and schedule.

"Valued at approximately AED 411.4 million, this contract marks another step in expanding our presence in the Indian market and contributing our dredging expertise to major port development projects," NMDC Dredging & Marine said.

MEIL, the port's engineering, procurement and construction contractor, selected NMDC after seeking bids from specialist dredging companies.

A consortium of Belgian marine contractor DEME Group and Dutch dredging company Van Oord also submitted a quotation. Van Oord had previously supported MEIL's successful bid for the main port construction contract.

The port is being developed by the Andhra Pradesh government through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd. The two-phase development is valued at INR 114.64bn ($1.24bn). Its INR 51.56bn ($556m) first phase will have four berths capable of accommodating vessels of up to 80,000 dwt, with annual cargo capacity of 35.12m tonnes.

The master plan provides for 16 berths and annual capacity of 115.97m tonnes. The first phase is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027. NMDC has not disclosed dredging volumes, vessel allocations or the expected earnings contribution from the contract.

NMDC Group recorded revenue of AED 21.4bn ($5.83bn) in the first nine months of 2026, up 4% year on year, and net profit of AED 2.4bn ($654m). New contract awards totalled AED 9.7bn ($2.64bn), including AED 4.9bn ($1.33bn) for dredging and marine work.

NMDC Dredging & Marine is a subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC, a UAE public joint-stock company engaged in marine construction, land reclamation and offshore engineering.

Hyderabad-based MEIL is an Indian infrastructure engineering company. DEME Group is a Belgian marine engineering and dredging group, while Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned marine contractor.

Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd is the state-owned project company responsible for the port development.