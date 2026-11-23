Guo Yang, general manager of the second business division at Chinese ship leasing company CSSC Shipping, has voluntarily turned himself in and is under investigation for suspected serious disciplinary and legal violations in China, Shanghai's anti-corruption authorities confirmed on 20 November.

Guo is facing a disciplinary investigation by the inspection team stationed at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), alongside a separate supervisory investigation by the Chongming district supervisory commission in Shanghai.

The authorities have not disclosed the nature of the suspected violations, when Guo surrendered or whether he has been formally detained. No criminal charges were announced.

Guo heads the company's second business division rather than the shipping leasing group as a whole.

The investigation comes shortly after CSSC Shipping disclosed vessel acquisition transactions worth approximately HK$1.73bn ($221m) on 17 November. The transactions cover two grain carriers ordered under new shipbuilding contracts and two containerships being acquired through the transfer of existing shipbuilding agreements.

As of 30 June 2026, CSSC Shipping had a portfolio of 130 vessels, comprising 107 operating ships and 23 vessels under construction. The company recorded first-half revenue of HK$1.91bn ($244m), down 5.29% year on year, while net profit increased 11.92% to HK$1.29bn ($165m).

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited was established in Hong Kong in 2012. Its activities include leasing, investment and operating services for vessels and marine equipment, serving shipowners, cargo owners and commodity traders. Its controlling shareholder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, is a Chinese state-owned enterprise engaged in shipbuilding, marine equipment manufacturing and related industrial activities.