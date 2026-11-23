Finnish marine contractor Wasa Dredging Oy Ltd has secured a contract to deepen the approach channel to Koverhar Harbour in Hanko to accommodate larger bulk carriers once further port upgrades are completed, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency confirmed.

The agreement was signed on 18 November 2026. Work is due to start this month and will increase the permitted draught of the Lappohja fairway from 12 metres to 14 metres. The state-owned section is estimated to cost €2.5m, or $2.75m, with completion expected in early spring 2027.

The increased draught will not be available immediately. Port of Hanko Ltd must build a new quay and deepen its own section of the fairway and adjoining berthing area. Vessels will remain limited to a 12-metre draught until that work is completed. No completion date has been announced for the port's phase.

The project involves dredging about 30,000 cubic metres of seabed material, excavating another 10,000 cubic metres of underwater rock and modifying navigational aids. Reusable material will be stored at Koverhar for future port construction, with unsuitable material sent to an authorised offshore disposal area near Hanko.

Work will continue around the clock using a dredging platform, barges, tugs and support vessels. Measures to limit water turbidity include silt curtains and phased dredging, alongside monitoring of potential effects on marine life.

The scheme was originally planned alongside upgrades to the Inkoo fairway and harbour using the same equipment, but appeals against water permits have delayed the Inkoo project. Koverhar has secured the necessary approvals.

Agency project manager Seppo Paukkeri said preparations had taken considerable time and construction was ready to proceed.

The upgrade is intended to support bulk cargo growth at Koverhar, where expansion is planned because capacity for further development at Hanko's Western Harbour is limited.

A 2025 letter of intent involving Euroports and the Noatun project companies also envisages using Koverhar for the storage, assembly and transport of offshore wind turbine components.

Wasa Dredging Oy Ltd is a Finnish marine construction company based in Vaasa, specialising in dredging, underwater drilling and rock blasting.

Port of Hanko Ltd is owned by the City of Hanko and operates Western Harbour, Outer Harbour and Koverhar Harbour, which joined its network in 2015.