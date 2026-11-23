South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured a KRW308.4bn ($229.1m) contract for two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers from an undisclosed Asian shipowner, a regulatory filing published on 23 November shows.

The deal takes HD KSOE's order intake for 2026 to 201 vessels worth $22.13bn, reaching 94.9% of its annual target of $23.31bn. The contract was signed on 20 November, with subsidiary HD Hyundai Samho responsible for building both vessels.

Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2030, while the contract specifies 12 June 2030 as the completion date.

The agreement represents 3.82% of HD Hyundai Samho's standalone revenue of KRW8.07trn ($6bn) in 2025. It includes an advance payment, with further payments linked to construction progress. Neither the shipowner's identity nor the vessels' capacities have been disclosed.

HD KSOE's year-to-date orders comprise 19 LNG carriers, 38 container ships, 68 carriers for LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide, 11 crude oil tankers and 59 product tankers.

The remaining six vessels comprise two pure car carriers, two roll-on/roll-off ships and two other vessels.

HD KSOE is the intermediate holding company overseeing the shipbuilding and offshore engineering businesses of South Korean industrial group HD Hyundai. Its activities also include research, development and engineering for shipbuilding, offshore facilities and marine machinery.