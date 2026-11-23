Hong Kong-based Hoiyu International Group has closed its Malaysian casino cruise venture after about seven months and sold its 1976-built ferry Elpis to Singapore cash buyer GR Shipping for scrapping in India, ferry industry publication Shippax said.

The venture began operating casino mini-cruises to nowhere from Penang in March 2026 but ceased operations in mid-October, less than a year after its launch.

Hoiyu acquired the former Moby Otta from Italian ferry operator Moby Lines in October 2025 and converted it into a casino ship in China. The work involved adapting the vehicle decks for gambling facilities while leaving much of the passenger accommodation unchanged.

Renamed Pisa, the 184-metre, 22,528-GT ferry has left George Town, Penang, bound for the shipbreaking yards at Alang on India's west coast. It is expected to arrive around 5 December. Vessel-tracking data placed the ship in the Bay of Bengal in November with Alang as its declared destination.

GR Shipping acquired three vessels over a two-month period, including Elpis, a 1984-built mining vessel and a 1985-built drillship. Two of the vessels had already reached Bangladesh for demolition by early November.

Elpis entered service in 1976 as Tor Scandinavia, built by Lübecker Flender-Werke in West Germany for Swedish ferry operator Tor Line. It initially linked Gothenburg with Britain and the Netherlands before later sailing as Princess of Scandinavia for Denmark's DFDS and subsequently as Moby Otta.

Its sister ship, originally Tor Britannia and later Moby Drea, is now named Drea. The vessel remains laid up in Crotone, southern Italy, after asbestos concerns prevented its demolition in Turkey and blocked plans for asbestos removal in Croatia.

Hoiyu International Group is based in Hong Kong. Elpis Cruise operated as a cruise brand, with Malaysian company Neptune Ocean Sdn Bhd identified as the carrier in its booking terms.