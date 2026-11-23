Greek shipowners have $77.78bn in oil tanker and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier assets exposed to a potential fall in fossil fuel shipments, a University College London (UCL) and WWF Greece study shows.

Greece has more than twice Japan's $37.67bn exposure and exceeds China's $34.08bn, ranking first among shipowning nations. The Greek total covers 1,517 vessels averaging 10.84 years old, against 522 Japanese and 890 Chinese ships. South Korea follows at $25.12bn and Norway at $19.59bn. These are values of assets exposed to risk, not projected losses.

Greek owners control about 5,800 ships totalling more than 458m dwt, or 19% of world fleet capacity. Their share rises to 26% of oil tanker capacity, 23% of LNG carriers and 22% of bulk carriers. LNG ships face particular risk because their specialised cargo systems offer few alternatives if gas demand weakens.

The researchers used Clarksons World Fleet Register ownership data collected on 16 November and demand scenarios consistent with a 2°C warming limit. Angelicoussis Group has the largest fleet and highest exposed value among Greek LNG carrier owners, while GasLog's concentration in LNG shipping leaves it less diversified.

The study argues that adopting the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Net-Zero Framework would give owners greater certainty over fleet investment than delayed rules and overlapping regional measures. LNG could remain a cost-effective marine fuel until the mid-to-late 2030s, depending on fuel prices and regulation.

UCL professor Tristan Smith warned that owners cannot control changes in cargo demand, while WWF Greece chief executive Demetres Karavellas said regulatory delays would increase uncertainty. Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlos separately called on 16 November for rules that are “pragmatic, proportionate and implementable”.

Talks are scheduled for 23–27 November ahead of the next IMO environmental committee session opening on 30 November.

Around 700 companies own Greek fleets, but only 19 have more than 50 ships, leaving smaller operators particularly exposed to the cost and complexity of fragmented regulations.