The US Navy's 30-year shipbuilding programme will require an estimated $53.8bn annually through 2056, 18% more than the service's own projection, a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assessment published on 19 November shows.

The estimate covers fiscal years 2027 to 2056 in 2026 dollars. Construction of new ships alone would cost $48.9bn a year, against the Navy's $41.1bn estimate. Including carrier refuelling, auxiliary vessels and other procurement raises the total to $53.8bn, compared with the Navy's $45.7bn projection.

The projected expenditure is 41% above average annual shipbuilding appropriations of $38.1bn over the past five years and 19% higher than CBO's assessment of the Navy's 2025 plan.

Submitted to Congress on 11 May 2026, the programme calls for 371 battle force ships, including 311 combat vessels and 60 logistics and support ships. It also envisages 58 new and 29 used auxiliary vessels outside the battle fleet, alongside 72 medium unmanned surface vessels.

The Navy's battle fleet would expand from 286 ships on 1 November 2026 to 398 by 2056, exceeding its existing 381-ship objective. A major cost driver is the proposed construction of 15 nuclear-powered Trump-class guided missile battleships to replace the planned next-generation destroyer.

CBO puts their combined cost at $275bn, including $23.4bn for the lead ship, Defiant, and an average $18bn for each subsequent vessel. Earlier Navy estimates stood at $15.1bn and $9.7bn respectively, excluding nuclear propulsion. The estimates remain highly uncertain.

Other planned acquisitions include 57 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, seven Ford-class aircraft carriers, 79 FF(X) frigates and 16 SSN(X) nuclear-powered attack submarines. Shipyard capacity remains a significant obstacle. Destroyers and submarines that took five to six years to construct in the 2000s now require 10 to 11 years under current schedules.

Around 70% of suppliers of critical submarine components face no competition. Huntington Ingalls Industries subsidiary Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia is expected to undertake final assembly of the battleships despite existing delays in carrier and submarine construction.

CBO assumes shipbuilding delays will be resolved within 15 years. Failure to improve production could increase costs and push back deliveries.

A US Senate committee has proposed $41.64bn for shipbuilding in fiscal 2027, $18.54bn below the administration's $60.18bn request. Including fleet operations and maintenance, the Navy's annual budget could increase from $307bn in 2026 to approximately $415bn by the early to mid-2050s.

Huntington Ingalls Industries also owns Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. General Dynamics owns Electric Boat, Bath Iron Works and NASSCO, which specialise in submarines, destroyers and support vessels respectively.

Australia's Austal Limited owns Alabama-based Austal Shipbuilding, while Italy's Fincantieri owns Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin.

Bollinger Shipyards builds government vessels in Mississippi and Louisiana.