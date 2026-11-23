Wang-geun has been named the next president and chief executive of South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, replacing Choi Sung-an in a leadership change announced by the company on 23 November.

The 56-year-old South Korean executive, currently chief operating officer and head of the shipbuilding and offshore division, will be promoted from executive vice president. Choi, who serves as vice chairman and chief executive, is expected to retire after chairing the company's annual shareholders' meeting in March 2027.

Samsung Heavy Industries expects Lee to strengthen its shipbuilding and offshore operations while developing new sources of growth.

Lee joined the shipbuilder in 1996 after earning bachelor's and master's degrees in naval architecture and ocean engineering from Seoul National University. He began his career in offshore research and basic design before directing a project for Malaysian energy company PETRONAS and taking senior positions in offshore design, business operations and production.

Lee subsequently headed the company's Geoje shipyard, where he also served as chief safety officer. He joined the board in March 2024 and has held his current operating role since late 2025.

The leadership change follows stronger earnings and a substantial intake of new orders at the shipbuilder. Third-quarter operating profit rose 42.1% year on year to KRW 338.4bn ($251m), while revenue increased 19.6% to KRW 3.15trn ($2.34bn).

By the end of October, Samsung Heavy Industries had secured $12.4bn in orders, including 20 LNG carriers and two floating LNG production facilities. That represented 89% of its $13.9bn annual order target.

The shipbuilder also plans to finalise its regular executive appointments for 2027, covering executive vice presidents and other senior managers.

Established in 1974, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company within the Samsung group of affiliated companies. Its portfolio includes container ships and other commercial vessels, with its principal shipbuilding facilities in Geoje, South Korea.