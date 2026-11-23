South Korea's shipbuilding exports are forecast to surge 24.1% to $41.8bn in 2027 as deliveries of higher-priced vessels boost overseas sales, the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade (KIET) said in its 23 November outlook.

The projected increase of approximately $8.1bn compares with estimated shipbuilding exports of $33.7bn in 2026. The growth will be driven primarily by deliveries of higher-value vessels contracted in previous years, including ships ordered in 2024 and 2025. Exports of marine engines and shipbuilding equipment are also expected to increase.

The forecast follows a rise in South Korean ship exports to $31.8bn in 2025, their highest level in eight years. The country's shipyards have maintained a substantial presence in the market for high-value vessels, particularly large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Shipbuilding is expected to be among South Korea's strongest export-performing industries in 2027, contrasting with a weaker outlook for several other manufacturing sectors.

KIET forecasts total South Korean exports will rise 14.1% to $1.32 trillion in 2027, driven largely by semiconductor shipments, which are projected to increase 29.9%.

Exports of automobiles, petroleum products and petrochemicals are expected to decline, pointing to diverging prospects across the country's major manufacturing industries.

KIET president Namhoon Kwon warned that semiconductor-led growth could mask structural risks facing other South Korean industries amid changing global trade conditions and increasing competition.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Sejong, KIET is a South Korean government-funded research institute specialising in industrial economics, international trade and industrial policy. Its research covers industrial competitiveness, structural economic change and long-term industrial development.