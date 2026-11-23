Britain has removed the 145,000-cbm LNG carrier LNG Scorpio from its Russia sanctions list nearly nine months after blacklisting the Panama-flagged vessel over suspected shipments of Russian cargoes to third countries, a Foreign Office sanctions notice confirms.

The restrictions were lifted on 20 November 2026, ending a designation imposed on 24 February. The UK government identified the vessel by its former name, LNG Soars, and gave no reason for reversing the decision.

The delisting removes British port-access restrictions and powers to detain or direct the vessel under the designation. The decision also took immediate effect in Jersey and was confirmed by authorities in Guernsey.

The carrier came under scrutiny in October 2025 following an apparent ship-to-ship transfer of Russian LNG off Malaysia. The US-sanctioned LNG carrier Perle had loaded at Russia's Portovaya export terminal before transferring cargo to the vessel, then operating as CCH Gas, between 17 and 24 October.

The operation also raised questions over vessel tracking. CCH Gas was accused of transmitting misleading automatic identification system (AIS) positions between 13 and 18 October, while Perle stopped transmitting AIS signals from 15 to 24 October.

The 2006-built, steam turbine-powered carrier was renamed LNG Scorpio in March 2026 and switched from the Barbados flag to Panama.

Previously trading as CCH Gas, Condor LNG, GasLog Athens and Methane Lydon Volney, the vessel measures 283 metres in length and 43.4 metres in beam. It has a deadweight of 78,957 tonnes and gross tonnage of 95,753.

Hong Kong-based Sail Shipping Co Ltd is listed as the registered owner, while China's Shanghai Fair Shipping Co Ltd handles commercial and safety management. Hong Kong-based CCH-1 Shipping Co was recorded as the owner in October 2025.

Greek shipowner TMS Cardiff Gas sold the vessel earlier in 2025 without disclosing the buyer. Chinese gas shipping company Pacific Gas denied owning or controlling the carrier.

The vessel was previously part of GasLog's fleet following the LNG shipping company's acquisition of six carriers from BG Group in 2014. Greek gas transmission system operator DESFA chartered the ship in 2022.