Global climate negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, ended on 22 November without agreement on the proposed Antalya Pact, leaving major disputes over fossil fuels and climate finance unresolved, the UN climate secretariat confirmed.

The failure comes as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) resumes talks in London on its delayed Net-Zero Framework, which would introduce binding global emissions rules for international shipping.

IMO delegates are meeting from 23 to 27 November, ahead of the Marine Environment Protection Committee session scheduled for 30 November to 3 December. The COP31 deadlock followed two additional days of negotiations.

The EU and UK opposed a draft agreement that omitted an explicit reference to fossil fuels. Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien represented the EU in the dispute, while COP31 president and Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum acknowledged that the parties had failed to reach consensus.

Australian climate minister Chris Bowen, who led the COP31 negotiations, called the outcome "very disappointing". UN climate chief Simon Stiell also expressed disappointment, although delegates reached separate agreements, including on a just transition.

The IMO framework would combine a global marine fuel standard with greenhouse gas emissions pricing. It would apply to oceangoing ships above 5,000 gross tonnage, which account for more than 85% of global shipping emissions.

The measures received approval in principle in April 2025, but their planned adoption in October 2025 was postponed for a year amid disagreements between governments.

A draft EU Council decision dated 20 November identifies five sets of proposed amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, including joint proposals from Australia, Canada, South Africa and the UK, separate submissions from Brazil, Liberia and Tuvalu, and the original IMO framework.

The committee could resume an extraordinary session on 4 December or postpone the process again. Nine shipping organisations — BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and WSC — called on governments on 18 November to establish consistent global emissions rules.

They warned that fragmented national and regional requirements could increase compliance costs and expose shipowners to multiple charges for the same emissions.

Clean Shipping Coalition president Lukas Leppert urged governments to adopt the existing framework "as is" before the end of 2026. Unlike UN climate negotiations, which require consensus, MARPOL amendments can be adopted by a two-thirds majority of parties present and voting.