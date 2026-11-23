A nationwide 24-hour strike by Greek seafarers on 25 November has triggered ferry cancellations and schedule changes across domestic and international routes, Hellenic Seaways confirmed in an operational notice.

The stoppage will run from 00:01 to midnight local time, affecting passenger and freight services. The Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Engineers (PEMEN) and engine-room crews' union STEFENSON have called for action across all vessel categories.

The Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Seamen (PENEN) will also strike in Attica and on Adriatic services through Patras and Igoumenitsa. The tugboat and salvage crews' union PEPRN is joining the action in Piraeus.

The unions are demanding a 12% increase in wages, allowances and additional pay, renewed collective agreements, a seven-hour working day and a five-day, 35-hour week. Other demands include larger crews, onboard doctors, improved safety and rest arrangements, lower taxation and protection against assignments to conflict zones.

Hellenic Seaways has cancelled Blue Star Naxos' 06:45 departure from Piraeus to Paros, Naxos, Santorini and Ios, and Blue Star Paros' 07:30 sailing to Syros, Tinos and Mykonos. Several Aero Highspeeds services to the Saronic Gulf islands have also been cancelled.

Other vessels will operate to revised timetables. Nissos Samos is scheduled to leave Piraeus at 23:59 for Chios and Mytilene, while Blue Star Delos and Elyros will depart at 23:30 and 23:00 respectively.

Changes affecting Blue Star Chios and freight vessel Blue Carrier 1 extend through 28 November.

Minoan Lines has moved Kydon Palace's Piraeus–Milos–Heraklion departure to 23:00 and Knossos Palace's sailing from Heraklion to 21:00.

International services face disruption. Superfast Ferries has revised Superfast III's Patras–Igoumenitsa–Ancona itinerary and Superfast I's Patras–Sami–Igoumenitsa–Bari service. Levante Ferries has cancelled Ionissos Ferries III sailings between Ithaca, Sami and Patras in both directions.

The Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO) has not itself called the strike. It has opened collective bargaining with shipowners and is separately seeking a 12% wage increase.

PEMEN and STEFENSON have urged other PNO affiliates to participate and scheduled a rally in Piraeus at 10:30.

Hellenic Seaways and Superfast Ferries operate under Greek shipping group Attica Group, which had a fleet of 36 vessels as of 30 June 2026.

Minoan Lines, established in Heraklion in 1972, has belonged to Italy's Grimaldi Group since 2008.

Levante Ferries is a Greek ferry operator serving the Ionian islands.