More than $200bn has been committed to dual-fuel ships, but the investment cannot deliver its full emissions-cutting potential without binding global regulations and competitively priced cleaner fuels, the World Shipping Council (WSC) warned on 23 November.

The warning comes as negotiations resume at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), with the liner shipping industry pressing governments to adopt enforceable greenhouse gas regulations without further delay.

Container shipping companies and vehicle carriers have committed more than $200bn to over 1,350 dual-fuel vessels, including more than 500 already operating. WSC warned that prolonged regulatory uncertainty could slow further investment in cleaner fuels and infrastructure.

The association is demanding three elements in any global agreement: a credible path to net-zero emissions aligned with the IMO's 2023 GHG Strategy, consistent enforcement across all ships from the first year, and financial incentives to narrow the price gap between conventional and zero- or near-zero-emission fuels.

"Shipping companies are investing billions in ships capable of running on cleaner fuels. We need global rules that give fuel producers and shipowners the confidence to invest in the next stage of the transition," said WSC president and chief executive Joe Kramek.

"Clear targets, effective enforcement and meaningful incentives for cleaner fuels must work together. An agreement that delivers all three can accelerate progress towards net zero and help turn the investment already underway into real emissions reductions."

WSC's intervention follows a joint statement by nine international shipping associations urging governments to establish enforceable global regulations that provide investment certainty and maintain a level playing field.

The association warned that further delays, or a framework focused primarily on gathering experience and fuel-market readiness, would prolong uncertainty rather than accelerate decarbonisation.

Several national carbon-charging schemes have been introduced or advanced since the IMO postponed adoption of a global agreement, raising the prospect of fragmented regulations and additional costs for international trade.

"We believe IMO Member States can work together to reach an agreement that delivers on the commitments made in 2023. As an industry, we will be responsible for implementing the rules agreed at the IMO. That's why we are calling for clear reduction targets, consistent enforcement and meaningful incentives for cleaner fuels. These are the foundations of an effective global framework that can deliver real emissions reductions," said Kramek.

The World Shipping Council is an international trade association representing liner shipping operators whose services carry about 60% of global seaborne trade by value.

The IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for international shipping regulation.