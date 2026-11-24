A consortium led by Vitol-owned South African fuel company Engen is targeting a late-2028 construction start for a ZAR 40bn ($2.3bn) LNG import terminal and gas-fired power plant in Durban, a company statement said.

The development would combine an LNG terminal at the Port of Durban with pipelines and a 1.9-GW combined-cycle power plant at Engen's former refinery, which is being converted into a fuel import and storage facility.

The terminal would be capable of regasifying up to 5bn cubic metres a year to supply the power plant and industrial customers in KwaZulu-Natal. Power generation is targeted for the second half of 2031.

Rotterdam-based VTTI would develop and operate the terminal and pipelines, Vitol would supply the LNG, and Saudi Arabian developer Acwa, formerly ACWA Power, would develop the power plant.

South African Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment partners are expected to hold about 30% of the venture.

The construction timetable depends on a final investment decision, regulatory and environmental approvals and a successful bid in South Africa's next gas-to-power procurement round.

An initial tender seeking 2,000 MW ended in October without an award after four bids totalling 2,830 MW failed mandatory criteria, principally over gas supply assurances.

The project could generate electricity equivalent to the needs of 3.9m households and offset declining pipeline gas supplies from Mozambique. The terminal could also support LNG bunkering at Durban, while port throughput-related revenue could exceed ZAR 245m ($14.1m) a year.

Construction could support 4,500 person-years of employment, including up to 1,000 workers on site at peak. The operating phase could sustain 740 jobs, including 220 direct positions.

FTI Consulting estimates a ZAR 26bn ($1.5bn) contribution to South Africa's GDP during construction and ZAR 1.8bn ($104m) a year during operations, in 2024 prices. An earlier estimate put the investment at about $3bn.

“Reliable energy supply underpins economic growth,” said Engen chief executive and managing director George Roberts, who is also Vivo Energy's executive vice-president for its southern region.

Vitol is an energy and commodities trader founded in Rotterdam in 1966. Its African downstream business Vivo Energy combined with Engen in 2024.

VTTI is a Netherlands-incorporated energy infrastructure operator owned by Vitol, IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company ADNOC.