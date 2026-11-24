Nearly two-thirds of maritime industry respondents expect geopolitical conflict and security risks to have the greatest influence on global shipping markets in 2027, preliminary findings from the Lloyd’s List Outlook Survey published on 23 November show.

The results point to expectations of prolonged geopolitical instability, growing trade barriers and increasing uncertainty over the international rules governing shipping.

Sanctions, tariffs and conflicting regulatory requirements are adding to compliance challenges for shipowners and operators as established trading arrangements come under pressure.

The findings also raise questions about how shipping companies will use financial gains accumulated during periods of market disruption.

Shipowners face decisions over whether to commit more capital to strengthening their businesses against future shocks or continue operating within the industry's traditional boom-and-bust cycle.

The annual survey examines the forces expected to shape maritime markets. This year's questionnaire contains 13 multiple-choice questions covering geopolitical threats, fleet oversupply, artificial intelligence, decarbonisation, freedom of navigation and the future of the Strait of Hormuz. The results remain preliminary. The number of respondents and a detailed breakdown of their answers have not been disclosed in the publicly available material.

Full findings are scheduled to be presented on 26 November at the Lloyd’s List Intelligence London Outlook Forum, held at Trinity House in London, UK.

Lloyd’s List was established in London in 1734 and provides maritime news, analysis and market intelligence. It forms part of Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a trading name of Maritime Insights & Intelligence Limited, a company registered in England and Wales.