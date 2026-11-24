Saudi Arabian drilling contractor Arabian Drilling has secured a SAR 1.5bn ($400m) contract to provide and operate two self-propelled offshore service vessels for Khafji Joint Operations (KJO), pushing its order backlog to a record SAR 18.5bn ($4.9bn), a stock exchange filing shows.

The agreement, signed on 19 November and disclosed on 22 November, replaces an existing contract covering two offshore service platforms in the Saudi-Kuwaiti offshore Partitioned Zone.

The first vessel is due to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 under a 10-year contract. The second will enter service in the fourth quarter of 2028 under a 15-year commitment.

The contract represents Arabian Drilling's longest commitments for offshore service vessels and maintains its 100% market share in this segment with KJO.

The company expects the vessels to contribute to its financial results from the commencement of their respective operations.

Chief executive Fahad Albani said: "This long-term contract marks an important milestone for Arabian Drilling and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with KJO."

The latest award follows a separate SAR 2bn ($533m) agreement signed with KJO in September 2026 for four high-specification offshore jack-up drilling rigs under four-year contracts.

KJO is jointly operated by Aramco Gulf Operations Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The joint operation manages oil and gas exploration, drilling and production activities in the offshore Partitioned Zone shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Established in 1964, Arabian Drilling is a Saudi joint-stock company providing onshore and offshore oil and gas drilling services. Its principal shareholders include Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA), a Saudi energy services company, and international oilfield services group SLB.