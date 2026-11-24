Singapore shipbuilder ASL Marine Holdings has agreed to sell its underused shipyard on Indonesia’s Batam island for IDR420bn ($23.1m), with an expected disposal gain of S$17.2m ($13.3m), a company filing shows.

The group’s wholly owned subsidiary Intan Overseas Investments Pte Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in PT Cemara Intan Shipyard to Indonesian maritime company PT Global Sinergi Maritim.

The deal covers 100% of Cemara Intan, which operates a fabrication yard on Batam. The S$29.8m ($23.1m) consideration includes settlement of the subsidiary’s obligations to creditors.

ASL is disposing of the business because of limited activity at the yard, as it seeks to shed underutilised assets and concentrate resources on its core operations. Cemara Intan had net tangible assets of S$12.6m ($9.8m) as of 30 June 2026 and recorded a net loss of S$1.6m ($1.2m) for the financial year.

The Singapore group expects to book a gain of approximately S$17.2m ($13.3m) before taxes, professional fees and other transaction costs. Proceeds from the disposal will be used for capital expenditure and general working capital.

Completion remains subject to conditions precedent, settlement of the purchase consideration and execution of the sale deed before a notary.

The transaction represents 9.3% of ASL Marine’s market capitalisation and does not require shareholder approval.

ASL Marine Holdings is a Singapore-incorporated marine group with operations spanning shipbuilding, shiprepair, vessel conversion, shipchartering and marine engineering. It maintains shipyard facilities in Singapore and Indonesia.

For the financial year ended 30 June 2026, the group recorded a 3% increase in revenue to S$360.7m ($279.4m), while net profit more than doubled to S$33.3m ($25.8m).

Intan Overseas Investments is a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of ASL Marine. PT Cemara Intan Shipyard, incorporated in Indonesia in 2006, is engaged in shipbuilding, shiprepair and general engineering.

PT Global Sinergi Maritim is a privately held Indonesian company engaged in shipping and maritime transportation.

ASL Marine’s other Indonesian shipyard subsidiaries, PT ASL Shipyard Indonesia and PT Sukses Shipyard Indonesia, are not included in the disposal.