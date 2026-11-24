Singapore’s High Court has ordered Hengli Shipping International into compulsory liquidation following a petition by another Singapore company already undergoing liquidation, a notice published in the Singapore Government Gazette shows.

The winding-up order was issued on 13 November against Hengli Shipping International Pte. Ltd., following an application filed by Hengli Petrochemical International Pte. Ltd. on 20 October.

Hengli Petrochemical International, itself subject to compulsory liquidation, brought the case in its capacity as a contributory of the shipping company.

The application was advertised on 30 October, ahead of a hearing scheduled for 13 November in the General Division of Singapore’s High Court.

The proceedings, registered under case number HC/CWU 309/2026, were brought under Sections 125(1)(e) and 125(1)(i) of Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018.

The court appointed Wong Joo Wan and Tina Phan Mei Ting of Rodgers Reidy Advisory Pte. Ltd. as liquidators. Creditors have been instructed to submit proofs of debt to the liquidators, who will oversee the company’s affairs during the winding-up process.

Singapore law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer LLC represented the petitioner. The official notice does not disclose the shipping company’s outstanding liabilities, asset values or the financial circumstances behind the liquidation.

Hengli Shipping International is a Singapore-incorporated private limited company established in July 2019.

Hengli Petrochemical International is a separate Singapore-incorporated private limited company that previously served as the Singapore trading arm of China’s Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery.