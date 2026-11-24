Norway’s Vår Energi has agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian oil and gas business and UK infrastructure for $4.425bn, gaining control of the Greater Ekofisk Area, a stock exchange filing shows.

The 23 November agreement covers ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Teesside Operator Limited, including decommissioning liabilities. Effective from 1 January 2026, the deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

After roughly $500m in adjustments, the consideration is estimated at $3.9bn, including about $1.4bn in 2026 tax liabilities payable in the first half of 2027. ConocoPhillips expects cash proceeds of approximately $2.5bn.

The assets include interests in 13 producing fields, including Ekofisk, Troll, Heidrun, Alvheim, Oseberg, Visund, Aasta Hansteen, Grane and Breidablikk. Vår Energi will assume operatorship of Ekofisk, Eldfisk, Embla, Tor and Tommeliten Alfa and Gamma. It will also acquire a 35.05% interest in the Norpipe oil pipeline and a 40.25% stake and operatorship in Britain's Teesside oil terminal.

The portfolio produced about 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025. At year-end it held 414m barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves and 101m in contingent resources. ConocoPhillips separately put proved reserves at 221m barrels.

Together with its planned combination with BlueNord, Vår Energi expects pro forma 2026 output of 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and targets more than 500,000 into the mid-2030s. Combined reserves and resources total an estimated 2.9bn barrels, or roughly 14 years of production. Expected post-tax synergies are valued at $700m-$1bn, discounted at 8%.

“We see significant long-term potential on the NCS,” Vår Energi chief executive Nick Walker said. Vår Energi had $7.5bn in available liquidity on 30 September 2026 and may issue shares equivalent to up to 10% of its capital. Its hedging programme covers transaction-related production from 2027 to the first quarter of 2028, protecting around 80% of additional gas volumes at about $110 per barrel of oil equivalent. Fourth-quarter 2026 dividend guidance has risen to $450m.

ConocoPhillips disclosed an unsolicited offer for the assets on 1 October. Chief executive Andy O’Brien referred to more than five decades of Norwegian operations.

The US producer plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes and possible share buybacks in 2027.

Vår Energi was established in 2018 through the combination of Eni Norge and Point Resources, later acquiring ExxonMobil’s Norwegian business in 2019 and Neptune Energy’s Norwegian operations in 2024. Italian energy group Eni is its majority shareholder.

BlueNord is a Norwegian upstream producer with North Sea interests in Denmark.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips is a US exploration and production company whose predecessor Phillips Petroleum discovered Ekofisk in 1969.