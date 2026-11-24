Japanese shipowner K Line has ordered two 90,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel very large gas carriers (VLGCs) from South Korea’s HD Hyundai Samho, opting for a narrow-beam design that will allow the vessels to transit both sets of Panama Canal locks, according to a company statement.

The newbuildings are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and will be capable of carrying both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia. The contract value was not disclosed.

The vessels will measure approximately 230 metres in length and 32.25 metres in beam, allowing them to navigate both the original 33.5-metre-wide locks and the expanded 55-metre-wide locks.

The design will give K Line greater flexibility in scheduling voyages amid rising US LPG exports, allowing the shipowner to adjust transit arrangements in response to congestion and traffic restrictions at the Panama Canal.

The newbuildings will be fitted with LPG dual-fuel main engines. Operating on LPG will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, as well as emissions of air pollutants.

The ability to carry liquefied ammonia is intended to position the shipowner to meet future demand for ammonia transportation.

The investment forms part of K Line’s strategy to expand its VLGC fleet and meet demand for liquefied gas transportation.

Founded in 1919, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping and logistics company headquartered in Tokyo, with its registered office in Kobe. Its operations span dry bulk shipping, car transportation, energy transportation and logistics services.

HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., established in 1999, is a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, which oversees HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering businesses. The company operates a shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla province, South Korea.