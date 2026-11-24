Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH’s net profit surged more than 21-fold in the third quarter of 2026 as sharply higher tanker earnings and vessel disposals lifted the bottom line, according to the company’s earnings release.

Net profit rose to $373.9m from $17.3m a year earlier, while revenue increased to $802.9m from $454.2m. EBITDA more than doubled to $562.3m from $238.4m, with earnings per share climbing from $0.08 to $1.29.

Average daily VLCC spot earnings jumped nearly fivefold to $149,945 from $30,486, while Suezmax earnings more than tripled to $148,540 from $48,210.

The fourth quarter has brought even higher returns, with VLCC spot earnings reaching $635,199 per day on 59% of days fixed and Suezmax earnings averaging $377,164 per day on 68% of days fixed.

Dry bulk earnings also strengthened. Average daily Newcastlemax spot rates rose to $43,001 from $29,423, Capesize rates increased to $35,525 from $21,329 and Panamax/Kamsarmax rates climbed to $20,183 from $13,467.

The contract backlog remained stable at $3.1bn. The sale of two 2023-built, 156,851-dwt Suezmaxes, Brest and Brugge, generated a third-quarter gain of $100.2m.

Three further tanker sales are expected to generate combined fourth-quarter gains of $190.8m: $74.3m from the 2016-built, 299,999-dwt Donoussa, $56.9m from the 2024-built, 156,851-dwt Bristol and $59.6m from the 2011-built, 165,000-dwt Stella.

CMB.TECH took delivery of four newbuildings between July and October, including the world’s first ammonia-powered bulk carrier, the 210,000-dwt Mineral Europa, commissioning service operation vessel Windcat Antwerpen and crew transfer vessels FRS Windcat 65 and FRS Windcat 64.

The company also exercised an option for a multipurpose accommodation support vessel scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2029.

Mineral Europa received 1,000 tonnes of green ammonia during the first commercial ship-to-ship green ammonia bunkering operation in Zhoushan, China, on 13 October. A further bunkering operation followed at Australia’s Port Hedland on 2 November in cooperation with Fortescue.

“We are proving that decarbonising shipping is no longer a distant ambition. It is happening today. And this is only the beginning. We look forward to welcoming 20 more ammonia-powered vessels by 2029,” chief executive Alexander Saverys said.

The 21-vessel ammonia-powered programme comprises 18 bulkers, one container ship and two chemical tankers, with most scheduled for delivery within nine months.

CMB.TECH approved a shareholder distribution of $0.65 per share, comprising a $0.21 interim dividend and a $0.44 payment from its share premium reserve.

Nine-month net profit reached $1.1bn, against $50.1m a year earlier.

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered maritime group with a fleet of approximately 230 vessels and hydrogen and ammonia fuel supply operations.