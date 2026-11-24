Global fleet expansion is set to accelerate from 2028, with LNG and LPG carriers showing particularly strong growth as firm freight markets sustain newbuilding orders and keep older vessels in service, according to Japanese shipping group NYK’s 2026 Outlook for the Dry-Bulk and Tanker Shipping Markets.

Fleet growth forecasts for bulkers, tankers and gas carriers have generally been revised upwards from the 2025 edition. Continued newbuilding orders and subdued scrapping activity are supporting fleet expansion, with the timing of ageing vessel withdrawals expected to become a key factor in future tonnage supply.

The annual report, presented by NYK’s research division on 11 November, examines fleet development through 2029 and seaborne cargo demand over the next 10 years.

NYK has cut its 2026 forecasts for crude oil and LNG shipments following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Dry bulk demand, meanwhile, remains resilient, supported by economic activity driven by artificial intelligence, data centres and consumer spending underpinned by rising asset prices.

Actual dry bulk cargo volumes in 2025 exceeded previous forecasts, partly reflecting the weaker-than-anticipated impact of US tariffs on the global economy. Crude oil and LNG shipments are expected to rebound in 2027, assuming shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz begins to normalise. However, the timing of any recovery remains uncertain.

The 10-year cargo demand outlook remains broadly unchanged. Growth in grain and minor bulk shipments is expected to offset declining iron ore and coal volumes, leaving overall dry bulk trade largely flat.

Crude oil shipments are projected to remain broadly stable, while LNG trade is expected to grow faster than forecast in the previous edition.

The data underpinning the longer-term projections, however, do not fully incorporate the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The postponement of US port fees on Chinese-built vessels and limited progress in the International Maritime Organization’s greenhouse gas emissions negotiations remain part of the regulatory backdrop to the revised fleet forecasts.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, operating as NYK Line, is a Japanese shipping and logistics company founded in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo.