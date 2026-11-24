Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg is investing in the electrification of its container terminal rail tracks to cut train turnaround times by up to 30 minutes, accommodate longer freight trains and increase handling capacity, according to a port authority statement.

The investment will allow electric locomotives to operate directly to and from the container terminal, eliminating the need for diesel locomotives and reducing shunting operations through the port’s departure yard.

The new infrastructure will improve conditions for handling trains of up to 750 metres, compared with the current limit of 630 metres imposed by the departure yard’s track length.

Direct departures from the terminal will free up railway capacity, improve operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The investment comes amid growing demand for rail freight. Gothenburg handled a record 529,000 TEU by rail in 2025, with volumes continuing to rise in 2026.

The container terminal, operated by APM Terminals, handles around 80 trains per week, connecting the port with more than 20 destinations across Sweden.

“It is very positive that the final stretch into the terminal is now being electrified. When electric locomotives can run all the way to our fossil-free container handling operation, another fossil fuel dependency is removed from the transport flow. This gives our customers better opportunities to reduce emissions from their transports and strengthens rail as a sustainable and competitive alternative,” said Birna Ödefors, managing director of APM Terminals Gothenburg.

The project involves installing around 1,250 metres of overhead lines, 38 line masts and associated foundations, upgrading level crossing protection systems and building an emergency access road.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027. The investment cost and completion date were not disclosed.

Gothenburg Port Authority is a municipally owned company responsible for managing and developing port infrastructure and leasing facilities to terminal operators. Scandinavia’s largest port handles around 20% of Sweden’s trade and more than half of its container traffic. Its railway network provides more than 30 daily shuttle services across Sweden and Norway.

APM Terminals Gothenburg AB is a Swedish limited liability company within APM Terminals, the international port and terminal operating business of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk group.