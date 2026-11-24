Belgian marine contractor DEME has won a major subcontract from Allseas to carry out marine construction works on a 50-km offshore gas pipeline serving a planned LNG export terminal on Canada’s west coast, the company confirmed on 23 November.

Preparatory works are expected to begin in 2027, followed by two offshore installation campaigns. The contract value was not disclosed.

The award covers the offshore section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) project, an approximately 750-km pipeline connecting natural gas fields in northeastern British Columbia to the planned Ksi Lisims LNG facility at Wil Milit.

The pipeline will comprise approximately 700 km of onshore infrastructure and 50 km offshore, opening a new export route for Canadian natural gas.

Allseas is the main offshore contractor for the project, which is being developed by NW Infrastructure Limited Partnership, a joint venture between Western LNG and the Nisga’a Nation. DEME’s offshore energy division will undertake shallow- and deepwater operations, including pre-trenching and landfall construction at Nass Bay, Iceberg Bay, Nasoga Gulf and Wil Milit.

The scope also includes pre-lay and post-lay span rectification, route-curve stabilisation, engineered and natural backfill, side-casting backfill using in-situ material, crab bridge construction and pipeline stabilisation.

DEME will deploy specialised dredging and offshore equipment, supported by crew transfer, survey and accommodation vessels.

“This new project in Canada draws on DEME’s extensive international offshore experience in delivering complex projects for the oil and gas sector in challenging marine environments. By combining specialized technical expertise with proven offshore execution capabilities, we are well positioned to successfully deliver these demanding works,” said Hugo Bouvy, managing director of offshore energy at DEME.

DEME Group NV specialises in offshore energy, dredging, marine infrastructure and environmental remediation. The group employs approximately 6,000 people and draws on 150 years of industry experience. Its 2025 revenue reached €4.2bn ($4.59bn), with EBITDA of €931m ($1.02bn).