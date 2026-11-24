French shipowner Neoline has achieved fuel savings of 70% in 2026 on its transatlantic cargo service despite repeated failures of its vessel’s sail propulsion system, according to the company’s operational review.

Fuel savings during the first year of commercial operations of Neoliner Origin averaged 66% against the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) fleet benchmark, equivalent to 3,502 tonnes of fuel and 11,228 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Commissioned in October 2025, the 136-metre ro-ro vessel completed nine commercial round trips, covering more than 62,000 nautical miles and carrying 1,845 cargo units weighing approximately 12,063 tonnes.

The ship reached 16.6 knots under sail alone in June 2026, compared with its commercial operating speed of 11 knots.

However, damage to three carbon-fibre panels on the forward mainsail and a subsequent failure affecting the aft mainsail forced the crew to revert to engine propulsion.

The vessel is equipped with 3,000 square metres of sails developed by French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique and a 4,000-kW auxiliary diesel-electric propulsion system. Neoline is targeting fuel savings of at least 78% in 2026–2027.

Maintenance scheduled for February 2027 is intended to restore full operation of the SolidSail system. “We are confident in our ability to approach, and potentially exceed, 80% fuel savings as early as 2027,” Neoline chairman and chief executive Jean Zanuttini said.

Neoliner Origin serves Montoir-de-Bretagne in France, the French overseas territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore in the US, Halifax in Canada and Zeebrugge in Belgium, which was added to the service in September 2026.

Neoline has expanded its commercial partnerships with French shipping group CMA CGM, logistics provider CEVA and Canadian shipping agency Montship.

Wind-assisted propulsion is also making inroads into container shipping. Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk plans to install a 35-metre rotor sail supplied by UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies on an 8,700-TEU container ship in mid-2027.

Other technologies under development include rigid wing sails, suction sails and towing kites. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nantes, France, Neoline established its shipowning subsidiary Neoline Armateur in 2021. Its first vessel was built by Turkish shipbuilder RMK Marine.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique builds passenger ships, naval vessels and offshore energy infrastructure. CMA CGM is a Marseille-based transport and logistics group whose subsidiary CEVA Logistics provides freight forwarding and contract logistics services.

Montship provides ship agency services in Canada. AP Moller-Maersk is a Copenhagen-based integrated transport and logistics group.

Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd develops and manufactures wind-assisted propulsion systems for commercial vessels.