A planned expansion of APM Terminals’ Maasvlakte II container terminal in Rotterdam would add about 1.4m TEU of annual handling capacity, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said. The authority’s shareholders are expected to decide in February 2027 whether to invest. Construction is scheduled to run from October 2027 to January 2030.

The 25-hectare expansion would extend the quay at Prinses Amaliahaven by 711 metres to serve deepsea, feeder and inland vessels. The port authority will prepare the site with the operator and carry out the marine works, which also include extending the landside crane rail by 428 metres and dredging about 1.3m cubic metres of sand.

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II will develop terminal operations. The partners are refining the design, timetable and contracting strategy. A pre-selection notice for the quay wall contract is due on TenderNed in January 2027. The award phase is expected to start in March 2027. The first part of the expansion has opened, and the existing terminal remains fully operational.

Harold Kunst, managing director of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, said: “This expansion marks the next step in the long-term development of our terminal. We are creating space for future growth while continuing to develop a terminal that can serve our customers safely, reliably, and efficiently over the long term. Our collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority is essential to achieving this. Together, we are laying the foundations for the next phase of Maasvlakte II.”

Boudewijn Siemons, chief executive of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said: “The further development of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II marks an important step in our shared ambition to prepare the Port of Rotterdam for the future. By investing in additional capacity and modern infrastructure, we are strengthening Rotterdam's position as Europe's leading container port. In doing so, we are increasing the resilience of logistics chains, contributing to security of supply for businesses and consumers, and strengthening the competitiveness of the Dutch economy.”

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V., the Dutch terminal operator, has invested at Prinses Amaliahaven since 2008. The fully automated terminal uses electrified equipment, automated guided vehicles and remotely operated quay cranes.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is a public limited company owned by the municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch state.