South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has signed a four-party agreement to develop a nuclear-powered LNG carrier for transatlantic commercial operations, according to a statement issued by Norwegian classification society DNV on 23 November 2026.

The memorandum of understanding brings together SHI, US nuclear reactor developer Tesser Atomics, DNV and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

Signed at DNV’s headquarters in Høvik, Norway, the agreement covers the development of a demonstration LNG carrier incorporating Tesser Atomics’ Triton nuclear reactor, including safety assessments and preparations for regulatory approval.

SHI will lead vessel design, reactor integration and construction feasibility studies, while Tesser Atomics will oversee reactor development, safety and licensing. DNV will handle maritime risk assessments, classification and verification.

NTNU will coordinate research, funding applications, consortium development, modelling and testing.

The four-party agreement follows an exclusive partnership between SHI and Tesser Atomics announced on 19 November.

“Demonstrating nuclear propulsion on an LNG carrier crossing the Atlantic would open new horizons for decarbonizing the shipping industry,” said Kyunghee Kim, executive vice president and head of the future business division at SHI.

Developed specifically for maritime applications, the Triton reactor uses TRISO nuclear fuel and low-pressure molten salt coolant and incorporates refuelling during operation.

Tesser Atomics co-founder and chief executive Per F. Peterson said cooperation with Norwegian researchers had accelerated work on regulatory, legal and insurance requirements.

DNV director of approval for ship classification Ivar Håberg highlighted the gap between naval and commercial applications of nuclear propulsion.

NTNU professor Hans Petter Hildre noted that Norway authorises between 30 and 40 nuclear-powered naval vessel visits annually following safety assessments.

The project builds on Norway’s NuProShip research programme and is being advanced through SFI SAINT, an NTNU-led research centre backed by the Research Council of Norway.

The centre brings together about 30 organisations and aims to enable the launch of two to three nuclear-powered demonstration ships in the early 2030s.

The partners are also exploring potential applications of the technology on container ships and other vessel types.

The International Maritime Organization is targeting 2030 for the adoption of revised nuclear ship safety regulations. In September 2025, SHI secured approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Liberian flag administration for a separate 174,000-cbm nuclear-powered LNG carrier design developed with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., established in 1974, operates its principal shipyard on Geoje Island, South Korea. Its production portfolio includes container ships, offshore facilities and floating LNG production units.

Tesser Atomics is a privately held US nuclear technology company headquartered in Texas. Its co-founder Per F. Peterson also co-founded US nuclear technology company Kairos Power.

DNV, founded in Norway in 1864, provides certification, technical assurance and risk management services across the maritime, energy and industrial sectors.