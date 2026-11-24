China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port is expanding its overseas terminal portfolio with a $156.55m deal to acquire an indirect 10.73% stake in Brazil’s Paranaguá container terminal, a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing dated 24 November shows.

The Chinese port operator has signed two share purchase agreements through its wholly owned subsidiary Zhejiang Seaport (Singapore) Pte Ltd to acquire minority holdings in British Virgin Islands-registered Xinda Resources Limited.

Xinda holds its interest in Brazilian terminal operator TCP Participações SA through its Hong Kong subsidiary Kong Rise Development Limited.

Cayman Islands-registered ZLCFH-Cayman International Investment Cooperation Limited, representing the China-Latin America Cooperation Fund, will sell its entire 8.91% stake, comprising 990,000 shares, for $130m.

Hong Kong-registered CPD Port Investment Co Limited, an investment vehicle of the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund, will sell a further 1.82%, comprising 202,020 shares, for $26.55m.

Both stakes were secured at their original listing prices through the Beijing Equity Exchange, which confirmed the successful purchaser on 18 November.

The combined consideration amounts to CNY 1.112bn ($167m at current exchange rates), with the contractual exchange rate of CNY 7.1055 per dollar fixing the purchase price at $156.55m.

China Merchants Port Holdings has waived its pre-emption rights and will retain its controlling 77.45% interest in Xinda. CPD Port Investment’s holding will decline from 13.64% to 11.82%.

Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals and contractual closing conditions, with a deadline of 31 December 2026 and provision for a three-month extension.

The Paranaguá container terminal, located in Brazil’s southern state of Paraná, has direct rail access and an annual handling capacity of 2.5m TEU. Container throughput increased to 1.663m TEU in 2025 from 1.558m TEU in 2024.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port expects the investment to strengthen shipping links between Asia and South America, expand cooperation in refrigerated cargo, vehicle logistics and cross-border e-commerce, and deepen commercial ties with China Merchants Port Holdings.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited operates port facilities in Ningbo-Zhoushan, Wenzhou, Jiaxing and Taizhou, as well as the Yiwu inland port. Its container throughput reached 52.979m TEU in 2025, up 11.2% year on year.