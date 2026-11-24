Greek containership owner Danaos Corporation has secured employment for four 5,300-TEU newbuildings in China ahead of their delivery in 2028 and 2029, according to its third-quarter financial results released on 23 November.

The four vessels, under construction at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, have secured minimum charter periods of three years each. All four were listed as uncommitted in the previous quarterly report.

The first vessel, bearing hull number H2638, is scheduled for delivery in 2028, followed by H2639, H2640 and H2641 in 2029. Charter rates and the identities of the charterers have not been disclosed. Danaos also has two 5,000-TEU containerships under construction at China’s Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding, each with a minimum charter period of 7.3 years.

The vessels, bearing hull numbers NGY0041 and NGY0042, are scheduled for delivery in the second and third quarters of 2027, respectively. Both have secured gross daily charter rates of $29,800, with options for two-month extensions at the same rate.

The six newbuildings have a combined capacity of 31,200 TEU. Danaos has added approximately $611m to its contracted revenue backlog since its previous quarterly earnings release through new charters and extensions covering existing vessels and newbuildings.

Total contracted operating revenue stands at $5bn, with a weighted average remaining containership charter duration of 4.5 years.

Charter coverage stands at 100% for 2026, 94% for 2027, 84% for 2028, 71% for 2029 and 53% for 2030. Danaos has 28 containerships under construction with an aggregate capacity of 177,776 TEU.

Fifteen are scheduled for delivery in 2027, seven in 2028 and six in 2029. All 28 newbuildings will comply with the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emission standards and Phase III of the Energy Efficiency Design Index.

Danaos Corporation is an independent shipowning company incorporated in the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Greece. Its operating fleet comprises 78 containerships with a combined capacity of 502,265 TEU and 11 capesize bulkers. It also has four newcastlemax bulk carriers on order.

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited is a Guangzhou-based subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation engaged in shipbuilding and marine engineering.

Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a shipbuilding and repair company based in Yizheng, Jiangsu province, China.