AP Moller-Maersk has ordered 12 dual-fuel container ships of 24,000 TEU each, marking the Danish liner giant’s first investment in vessels of this size, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The newbuildings, the largest ever ordered by Maersk, are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031 and will be deployed on the carrier’s highest-volume trade routes.

The investment forms part of Maersk’s fleet renewal programme and is intended to help the company “maintain its competitive edge”. The identity of the shipbuilder and the financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

The deal follows Maersk’s announcement in September of a 26-ship newbuilding programme involving 18,600-TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships.

Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc indicated during a recent earnings call that further newbuilding orders could follow as the company assesses its fleet requirements and network competitiveness.

Clerc identified port congestion, pent-up demand for ship recycling and the potential for further slow steaming as factors that could help absorb additional capacity entering the global container shipping market.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, AP Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated transport and logistics group with operations spanning ocean transportation, port terminals and logistics services. The company operates in nearly 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people.