Russia has suspended the sharing of long-range identification and tracking (LRIT) data for some Russian-flagged vessels and urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to tighten international controls on access to ship-tracking information, according to Lloyd’s List.

In a submission to the IMO, Russia called for stronger safeguards governing LRIT, automatic identification system (AIS) data and mandatory ship reporting systems, arguing that such information could be used to plan armed attacks, vessel seizures, piracy and acts of terrorism.

The submission is understood to cite three Russian-flagged vessels: LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, FESCO-operated containership Yanina and ro-ro cargo ship Sparta II.

However, the available account of the submission contains no specific evidence linking the use of AIS or LRIT data to attacks on two of the vessels.

The number and identities of ships affected by the suspension have not been disclosed, nor has the expected duration of the restrictions.

The move follows a June 2026 announcement by the Russian Ministry of Transport outlining plans to restrict international access to vessel-tracking information to protect the country's merchant fleet.

Unlike AIS, which broadcasts vessel identification and navigational information, LRIT operates through a restricted international data exchange system accessible to authorised governments and search-and-rescue services.

Under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), ships subject to LRIT requirements normally transmit identification and position data every six hours.

In December 2004, the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee urged member governments to discourage the unrestricted public dissemination of AIS data on maritime security grounds.

The IMO is a specialised United Nations agency responsible for developing international standards governing maritime safety, security and the prevention of pollution from ships.