South Korean container shipping group HMM has signed a strategic agreement with US solar technology company Nextpower to reduce its supply chain emissions through the use of low-carbon marine fuels, the carrier confirmed on 23 November.

Under HMM’s Green Sailing Service programme, Nextpower will receive independently verified greenhouse gas emissions savings that it can account for in its Scope 3 emissions reporting.

The agreement will enable HMM to recover part of the additional cost of adopting low-carbon marine fuels. The programme uses a carbon insetting mechanism to allocate emissions reductions generated by alternative fuels, including sustainable biofuels derived from non-food biomass, to participating cargo owners.

Only voluntary emissions reductions exceeding regulatory requirements qualify for transfer to customers. Savings used to comply with environmental regulations, including those imposed by the European Union, are excluded.

The programme follows the Global Maritime Forum’s additionality principles for voluntary book-and-claim arrangements in deep-sea shipping. Independent third-party verification is used to prevent double counting.

HMM lists previous agreements with German logistics group Hellmann Worldwide Logistics in 2023, Swedish-founded furniture retailer IKEA in 2024 and US sportswear group Nike in 2025.

“HMM remains committed to 2045 net-zero goals by continuing proactive investments to reduce emissions, including diversifying our low-carbon fuel portfolio,” an HMM spokesperson said. The financial terms, contract duration and volume of emissions reductions covered by the agreement were not disclosed.

Established in 1976, HMM operates container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and specialised vessels, with a global network spanning more than 110 countries.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, supplies solar tracking systems, power electronics and software for utility-scale solar power projects.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics provides air and sea freight, road transport and contract logistics services.