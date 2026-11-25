Egypt’s Suez Canal generated $593m in revenue from the beginning of November, up from $295m in the corresponding period of 2025, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman and managing director Admiral Ossama Rabiee said on 24 November.

Revenue increased by 101.2%, while the number of vessels transiting the waterway rose by 34.8% to 1,194 from 886.

Combined net tonnage increased by 92.2% to 72m tonnes from 37m tonnes.

Rabiee disclosed the figures at a press conference at the South Red Sea Shipyard in Safaga, Egypt. The recovery follows the canal’s strongest month since the onset of the Red Sea shipping crisis in 2023. Revenue increased by 94% year on year to $724m in October, when 1,490 vessels transited the waterway.

The increase in traffic comes as major container shipping lines begin returning to the canal.

Taiwanese container line Evergreen resumed transits on 8 November after a suspension of nearly three years, with the 16,556-TEU Ever Eon sailing from the Netherlands to Singapore. Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express (ONE) followed on 15 November, with the 8,110-TEU One Continuity transiting the canal on a voyage from Singapore to the Netherlands.

Three additional Premier Alliance services are scheduled to resume Suez Canal transits instead of routing vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Major container lines had diverted vessels around southern Africa in response to security risks in the Red Sea.

Established in 1956, the Suez Canal Authority is an independent Egyptian public authority reporting to the country’s prime minister. It is responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of the waterway.