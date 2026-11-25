The European Union is seeking to ban all tankers insured in Russia and blacklist more than 70 additional vessels linked to the country's shadow fleet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Strasbourg, France, on 23 November 2026.

The measures form part of the EU's proposed 22nd sanctions package. “We are proposing to ban all tanker vessels which are insured in Russia,” von der Leyen said.

The Commission did not specify how the proposed ban would be enforced or whether exemptions would apply. More than 670 vessels were already subject to EU port access and maritime service bans as of 23 July 2026.

The bloc introduced these restrictions under its 14th sanctions package in June 2024 and added a further 41 vessels under its 21st package on 23 July 2026.

The latest package would also extend restrictions on European companies providing construction, operational and repair services to Russian energy infrastructure, particularly oil refineries. Electricity services would be covered for the first time.

The Commission is also seeking to extend transaction bans to around 60 Russian banks, disconnect them from the SWIFT financial messaging system and tighten restrictions on cryptocurrency platforms and payment networks.

The proposed package requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states before it can be adopted.

The European Commission is the EU's executive institution responsible for proposing legislation and overseeing the application of EU law.