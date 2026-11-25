Saudi Arabia launched air strikes against operational infrastructure at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah on 25 November, coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki confirmed.

The strikes followed an evacuation warning to civilians at the port and threats by the Iran-backed Houthis to target Saudi Red Sea ports.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports, warning of retaliatory attacks if Hodeidah came under fire.

Footage circulating on social media showed a large fire at Hodeidah. The extent of the damage and the status of port operations remain unclear.

The Houthis also claimed to have struck Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, causing fires at the facility. Saudi authorities confirmed that air defences had intercepted an aerial attack in Ras Tanura. An initial assessment identified no injuries.

NASA satellite data indicated significant thermal anomalies near the refinery complex, but Saudi Aramco has yet to confirm damage or disruption to refining and oil export operations.

Ras Tanura, on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and houses a major crude oil export terminal.

Hodeidah serves as a major gateway for commercial cargoes, food supplies and humanitarian aid entering Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.

The exchange of strikes followed an attack on the Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District on 24 November.

Saudi civil defence authorities confirmed that 11 people were injured, including two Saudi, two Indian, three Nepalese and four Egyptian nationals. It was the second attack on the building since 19 November.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is an integrated energy and chemicals company with operations spanning oil and gas production, refining and petrochemicals. Its wholly owned Ras Tanura refinery began operations in 1945.