Eight international shipping associations have called on the European Parliament to reject a bid to block the admission of two Indian ship recycling yards to the EU’s list of approved facilities, warning that shipowners face a shortage of dismantling capacity for large merchant vessels, according to a joint open letter published by BIMCO on 24 November.

The intervention comes ahead of a plenary vote scheduled for 25 November, after the European Parliament’s environment committee voted on 4 November against the European Commission’s proposal to approve the facilities.

The yards, operated by Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd and Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd, and YSI Recyclers LLP, in Alang-Sosiya, Gujarat, would become the first Indian facilities on the European list.

The shipping associations argue that both facilities have undergone extensive independent inspections and meet the safety and environmental requirements of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation.

They warned that rejecting compliant yards would undermine the credibility of the legislation and restrict recycling options for shipowners as more vessels reach the end of their trading lives over the next decade.

EU yards accounted for 8% of ships recycled worldwide but just 2% of global recycled light displacement tonnage (LDT). The average vessel dismantled in the EU was only 30% of the size of the global average.

European facilities predominantly handle offshore units, fishing vessels and inland waterway ships, while South Asian yards dismantle large ocean-going merchant vessels.

The Indian operators have invested in infrastructure, workplace safety and environmental management to comply with EU requirements and the International Maritime Organization’s Hong Kong Convention.

The parliamentary objection centres on the beaching method, pollution containment, hazardous waste management and verification of infrastructure improvements.

EU regulations require large seagoing vessels flying the flag of an EU member state to be dismantled at approved facilities.

The letter was signed by European Shipowners (ECSA) secretary general Sotiris Raptis, BIMCO secretary general and chief executive David Loosley, Cruise Lines International Association president and chief executive Bud Darr, International Chamber of Shipping secretary general Thomas A. Kazakos, INTERCARGO director and secretary general Kostas G. Gkonis, INTERFERRY chief executive Mike Corrigan, INTERTANKO managing director Tim Wilkins and World Shipping Council vice president for environment and climate Simon Bergulf.

Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd and Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd are Indian private limited companies operating at plots 78 and 81, each capable of accommodating vessels with a beam of up to 61 metres.

YSI Recyclers LLP is an Indian limited liability partnership operating at plot 59, which can accommodate vessels with a beam of up to 53 metres.

Neither facility has a ship length restriction. Both hold ship recycling authorisations from the Gujarat Maritime Board.