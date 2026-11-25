Pure marine biodiesel (B100) is now cheaper than marine gasoil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp bunkering hub, but some buyers are still unable to secure shipowner approval to lift the fuel, according to marine fuel trader KPI OceanConnect.

Jesper Sørensen, global head of alternative fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect, said in an interview published on 25 November that subsidised B100 was trading at a discount of around $150 per tonne to marine gasoil in mid-October.

Speaking at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON), Sørensen estimated savings under the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) alone at about $320 per tonne of fuel, with further savings available under FuelEU Maritime.

Engine manufacturers’ approval requirements and concerns over engine warranties remain barriers to wider adoption of B100 based on fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), even when the fuel meets ISO 8217:2024 specifications.

Rotterdam bunker price assessments on 23 November put B100 at a $301-per-tonne discount to low-sulphur marine gasoil and a $34-per-tonne premium over very low-sulphur fuel oil, after adjusting for energy content and estimated regulatory compliance costs.

Sørensen expects biofuel demand to recover towards the end of 2026 as shipping companies seek to meet their annual FuelEU Maritime compliance obligations.

KPI OceanConnect offers marine biofuels at more than 220 ports worldwide.

KPI OceanConnect is an international marine fuel trading and broking company owned by Denmark’s privately held Bunker Holding Group. It was formed in 2020 through the merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine. Its business also covers marine lubricant trading, risk management and regulatory compliance services.