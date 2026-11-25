The Swedish Club has urged shipowners to avoid the Strait of Hormuz unless passage is operationally essential as attacks on commercial vessels and persistent navigational interference heighten risks to shipping, according to a member alert issued on 24 November.

The Gothenburg-based marine insurer renewed its warning of 19 October following a further deterioration in maritime security across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) had confirmed 141 maritime incidents in the region as of 23 November.

Commercial traffic through the strait remains substantially below 2025 levels, with congestion persisting at regional anchorages.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) recorded 135 US-facilitated transits between 8 and 11 November, with about 211 commercial vessels stationary at major anchorages east of the strait.

A further 106 facilitated transits were recorded between 15 and 18 November, averaging 26.5 vessels per day.

The continuing US naval blockade of Iranian ports poses additional operational risks, while Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority is understood to have expanded its list of non-compliant vessels to 240 on 2 November.

The Swedish Club urged shipowners to reassess individual voyage risks, review war risk cover, additional premiums, sanctions exposure and charterparty rights, and ensure navigational capabilities and crew preparedness.

The insurer warned that previous successful transits, continued commercial traffic and access to regional ports provided no assurance of safe passage. Shipowners should remain prepared to postpone or divert voyages at short notice.

Founded in 1872, The Swedish Club is an independent, member-owned mutual marine insurance association and a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs. As of 19 November 2026, its shipowners’ mutual protection and indemnity portfolio comprised 1,676 vessels totalling about 59.1m gt.