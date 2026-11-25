Salvors have refloated the 28,207-dwt bulk carrier Miro G off France’s Atlantic coast, four days after the Malta-flagged vessel ran aground in severe weather, France’s Atlantic Maritime Prefecture confirmed.

The operation was completed on 24 November with the involvement of Dutch salvage specialist SMIT Salvage, French emergency towing company Les Abeilles International, the ocean-going tug Abeille Bretagne and French Navy personnel.

The bulker ran aground near Cap de l’Homy beach in Lit-et-Mixe, in the Landes department of southwestern France, early on 20 November after dragging its anchor in strong winds and heavy seas.

Salvors restored the vessel’s ballast pumping capabilities to reduce its draught and deployed a 1,900-metre synthetic towline. Improved weather and favourable tidal conditions allowed the operation to proceed.

A French Navy Falcon 50 maritime surveillance aircraft detected no signs of pollution around the grounding site or along the vessel’s transit route following the refloating.

Tugs and pushboats mobilised by the Port of Bordeaux are to take the vessel to Le Verdon-sur-Mer, where divers will inspect its hull.

All 22 Egyptian and Syrian crew members were evacuated without injury. A French Air and Space Force Caracal helicopter initially airlifted 19 seafarers. The master and two other crew members remained on board to assist the authorities before being evacuated on 21 November as weather conditions deteriorated.

The Atlantic Maritime Prefect formally ordered the shipowner on 20 November to mobilise the personnel and equipment required to refloat the vessel.

The 169-metre bulker was sailing in ballast towards Rouen after discharging urea at ports on Spain’s Basque coast and in Bayonne, France. Built in Japan in 2011, the Miro G is registered to Sir Jam Shipping SA and managed by Prelude Marine SA.

Sir Jam Shipping SA is a Greek-based shipowning entity.

Prelude Marine SA is a Piraeus-based company providing commercial ship management and safety management services.

SMIT Salvage is the marine salvage business of Dutch maritime services group Boskalis, specialising in emergency response, wreck removal and pollution control.

Les Abeilles International is part of Boluda Towage and operates emergency towing vessels under contract with the French Navy.