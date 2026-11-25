South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has cut steel for two LNG carriers ordered by Greek shipowner GasLog, according to a 24 November statement from the owner.

The 174,000-cbm vessels were ordered in 2025 and are due for delivery in 2028. Steel-cutting ceremonies for the vessels, bearing hull numbers H2614 and H2615, took place in October and November, respectively, at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. Representatives of GasLog, Hanwha Ocean and the classification society attended the ceremonies.

“These milestones mark the beginning of the vessels’ construction, bringing us one step closer to welcoming them to our fleet,” GasLog said.

As of 12 March 2026, the combined owned and bareboat-chartered fleet of GasLog and GasLog Partners comprised 35 LNG carriers, including 33 existing vessels and the two newbuildings.

GasLog Ltd. is a Bermuda-incorporated owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers with its principal executive office in Piraeus, Greece.

Founded by Greek shipowner Peter G. Livanos, the company is approximately 55% owned by shareholders including the Livanos family’s Blenheim Holdings and an affiliate of the Onassis Foundation.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC holds approximately 45%.

GasLog Partners LP is a Marshall Islands-registered limited partnership engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of LNG carriers.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, is part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group. The company builds commercial vessels, naval ships and offshore energy facilities.