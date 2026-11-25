Norwegian shipping group Torvald Klaveness has identified around $7bn in potentially avoidable annual costs across the global dry bulk and product tanker markets, with the wider opportunity for savings estimated at $10bn to $20bn, according to a study published on 24 November 2026.

The potential savings represent roughly 5% to 10% of the $190bn spent annually on freight across the two sectors.

Unnecessary transaction costs, inefficient vessel deployment, incomplete cargo loads and poor coordination of port operations are among the main sources of financial losses.

Avoidable transaction costs alone account for an estimated $1.6bn annually, while deploying larger vessels on suitable trades could save another $1.4bn. Better utilisation of existing vessel capacity could cut costs by a further $1bn.

Improved coordination of vessel arrivals and berth availability could save around $700m annually by reducing fuel consumption and waiting times at ports.

The research, conducted over nearly four months with independent Norwegian consultancy Cardo Partners, identified around 50 potential sources of inefficiency and examined 14 in detail. It combined Klaveness’ proprietary voyage data with external market information.

Klaveness cautioned that the $7bn estimate includes some overlap between cost categories and should not be interpreted as a savings forecast.

“Every party is acting rationally, but the incentives don't line up,” said Ernst A. Meyer, president and chief executive of Torvald Klaveness.

The group sees better data, artificial intelligence and closer cooperation between cargo owners, charterers, shipowners, operators and ports as key to reducing costs.

Klaveness plans to continue investing in trading efficiency but maintains that no single company can capture the full savings potential.

Founded in 1946 by Norwegian shipping entrepreneur Torvald Faye Klaveness, the Oslo-based group holds investments in dry bulk operator Klaveness Dry Bulk, maritime software developer Klaveness Digital and combination carrier owner Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA, in which it owns approximately 44%. Its wholly and partly owned companies operate around 75 vessels and employ approximately 155 people across Oslo, Singapore, Manila, Dubai and Tokyo.