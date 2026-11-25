Dubai-based DP World has selected British railway engineering contractor Trackwork Limited for a £30,999,487 ($40.6m) contract to expand the second rail freight terminal at its London Gateway container port in Essex, UK, according to a contract award notice published on 23 November 2026.

The contract, valued at £37,199,384.40 ($48.7m) including VAT, is expected to be signed on 4 December 2026, with completion scheduled for 19 March 2028.

The project forms part of DP World’s £1bn ($1.31bn) expansion of London Gateway, which includes two additional deepwater berths and a second rail terminal. The investment is intended to make London Gateway the UK’s largest container port by the end of the decade.

Trackwork will build five railway sidings, supplementing two already operational at the second terminal, and install 21 sets of switches and crossings. The contract also covers the construction of an approximately 850-metre reinforced concrete beam for rail-mounted gantry cranes and the installation of signalling, telecommunications and electrical infrastructure.

Both rail terminals will be operated from a single control panel, with the new infrastructure designed to accommodate next-generation automated rail-mounted gantry cranes.

The expansion is intended to increase container rail freight capacity, improve operational flexibility and reduce the port’s carbon footprint.

London Gateway handled more than 3m TEU in 2025, up more than 52% year on year, following the opening of its fourth berth and the addition of calls by the Gemini Cooperation’s Asia-Europe services.

DP World is a United Arab Emirates-based ports, terminals and logistics group whose UK operations also include the container port of Southampton.

London Gateway Port Limited, the contracting entity, is a British private limited company operating under the utilities procurement regime.

Trackwork Limited, established in 1976 and headquartered in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, provides railway construction and multidisciplinary engineering services.