Dutch shipowner Royal Wagenborg has selected Wärtsilä 25 fuel-flexible engines for four 14,000-dwt general cargo vessels under construction in the Netherlands, the Finnish engine manufacturer confirmed.

The order, booked in the fourth quarter of 2026, follows a contract awarded in 2025 for the first two vessels in Wagenborg’s EasyMax 2.0 series, bringing the number of newbuildings to be powered by Wärtsilä 25 engines to six.

The latest four vessels are being built at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard, with equipment deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

The modular design of the engines allows conversion to alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels as they become commercially available, while reducing fuel consumption and protecting the long-term value of the vessels.

“The EasyMax 2.0 design builds on a proven vessel platform while incorporating new technologies that further improve efficiency and environmental performance,” Royal Wagenborg chief executive Niels Wage said.

Each engine will be fitted with a NOx reducer (NOR) using selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to cut nitrogen oxide emissions and support compliance with environmental regulations.

Wagenborg operates more than 160 vessels, over half of which are equipped with Wärtsilä equipment. The two companies have a long-term service agreement covering engines and propulsion systems. The previous generation of EasyMax vessels was fitted with Wärtsilä 32 engines.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish engineering and technology group supplying equipment and lifecycle services to the marine and energy industries. It employs 17,900 people across 199 locations in 78 countries. Its net sales totalled €6.2bn ($6.8bn) in 2025. Wärtsilä Marine is its maritime business segment.

Founded in 1898, Royal Wagenborg is a family-owned maritime logistics group headquartered in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, with operations spanning offshore services, port terminals, heavy transport and lifting.