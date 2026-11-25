Shipowners will face a tougher carbon intensity target in 2027 alongside new 0.10% marine fuel sulphur limits in the Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea, according to the UK P&I Club’s regulatory update.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will increase the carbon intensity indicator (CII) reduction factor from 11% in 2026 to 13.625% in 2027 against the 2019 reference line for qualifying ships of 5,000 GT and above.

Ships rated D for three consecutive years or E for one year must incorporate corrective action into their ship energy efficiency management plans.

From 1 March 2027, ships operating in the Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea emission control areas must use fuel with a sulphur content not exceeding 0.10% by mass or an approved equivalent compliance method.

The North-East Atlantic emission control area is expected to enter into force on 1 September 2027, with the 0.10% sulphur limit taking effect on 1 September 2028.

Nitrogen oxide Tier III requirements in the North-East Atlantic will apply to qualifying ships contracted from 1 January 2027, laid down from 1 July 2027 where no building contract exists, or delivered from 1 January 2031.

Revised engine certification rules permitting multiple operational profiles take effect on 1 March 2027. Changes to fuel consumption reporting and data access are expected from 1 September.

Amendments to the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code become mandatory on 1 January 2027, introducing 11 cargo schedules and revised cargo acceptance, fumigation and segregation requirements.

Hot-moulded direct reduced iron briquettes must have an apparent density above 5,000 kg/m³, fines below 6.35 mm limited to 5%, moisture content not exceeding 1% and a temperature no higher than 65°C. Revised dangerous goods regulations covering batteries and vehicles may be applied voluntarily from 1 January 2027 before becoming mandatory on 1 January 2028.

New polar navigation and voyage-planning requirements apply from 1 January to existing fishing vessels of at least 24 metres, non-commercial yachts of 300 GT and above and cargo ships of 300 GT to below 500 GT.

Revised emergency shutdown equipment provisions concern offshore drilling units built from 1 January 2027. Qualifying ships delivered from that date must also meet revised towing and mooring equipment design requirements.

The 2012 Cape Town Agreement enters into force on 24 February 2027, establishing international safety and certification requirements for qualifying fishing vessels of at least 24 metres.

Amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, covering shore leave, repatriation, working conditions and protection against violence and harassment, are expected to take effect on 23 December 2027.

Established in 1869, the UK P&I Club is a mutual marine insurance association providing protection and indemnity cover through The United Kingdom Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association Limited and UK P&I Club N.V.