Dutch offshore vessel operator Windcat has exercised an option for a second 190-person multi-purpose accommodation support vessel (MP-ASV) at Damen Shipyards Group, the shipbuilder confirmed on 24 November 2026.

The newbuilding is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2029, following the first Innovation Series vessel due in 2028.

Both vessels will be built at Damen’s Ha Long shipyard in Vietnam. The contract was signed at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Windcat, part of Belgian shipping group CMB.TECH, placed its initial order in November 2025, securing options for five additional vessels. The value of the latest contract was not disclosed.

The Innovation Series is designed to serve the offshore wind and oil and gas markets, providing accommodation, subsea cable repair and remotely operated vehicle support.

The 102-metre-long and 20-metre-wide vessels will have a 750-square-metre working deck and 111 cabins accommodating up to 190 people. Increased fuel storage capacity will allow offshore deployments of up to 150 days.

Each vessel will feature a crane capable of lifting 150 tonnes in subsea operations and 15 tonnes in motion-compensated mode, a motion-compensated gangway and a DP2+ dynamic positioning system with DNV CBS and CBT class notations.

The power systems will incorporate battery energy storage, a hydrogen dual-fuel auxiliary generator and three Evolve generator sets supplied by Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC), capable of running on biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Windcat managing director Willem van der Wel said the additional order reflected the company's confidence in the vessel design and its plans to expand its offshore energy business.

Damen sales director Joost van der Weiden said the contract extended the partnership established through the development of the Elevation Series commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The order comes amid tight supply in the European CSOV market. CMB.TECH’s third-quarter results showed fleet utilisation approaching 100%, with time-charter equivalent rates ranging from $55,000 to $78,000 per day.

Windcat is headquartered in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and operates four CSOVs and 60 crew transfer vessels.

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered diversified maritime group with a fleet of approximately 230 vessels.

Damen Shipyards Group is a family-owned shipbuilding and repair group established in 1927 and headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It operates 35 shipyards across five continents.