New York state has awarded $228m to five maritime infrastructure projects, with two Hudson River ports securing $194.8m of the funding, according to a 20 November statement from the office of Governor Kathy Hochul.

The investment will expand cargo-handling, shipbuilding and repair capacity, support offshore wind development and is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

The Port of Coeymans, owned by US-based Carver Companies, secured the largest award of $100m to build a heavy-lift wharf, upgrade existing infrastructure and develop an industrial fabrication facility.

The expansion will enable the port to accommodate larger vessels and increase cargo throughput.

The publicly owned Port of Albany received $94.8m to develop Empire Terminal, a multipurpose marine facility with a heavy-duty wharf, on Beacon Island in Glenmont. The project will be developed in partnership with Waterson Terminal Services and Haugland Group.

US shipbuilder Derecktor Shipyards secured $16.7m to modernise its Mamaroneck yard and expand shipbuilding and repair capacity, targeting markets including offshore wind vessels, hybrid-electric ferries, short-sea shipping vessels and US Coast Guard vessels.

Brooklyn-based Kalypso Offshore received $11.8m to establish what is intended to be the first subsea cable operations and maintenance hub on the US East Coast, serving the energy and telecommunications industries.

Ionic Order, also based in Brooklyn, secured $5m to expand its waterfront precast concrete manufacturing facilities serving marine construction, coastal protection, utility infrastructure and offshore wind projects.

The awards were made under the first round of a competitive funding programme administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and financed through state capital appropriations.

Work on some projects is expected to begin immediately. Applications for the second funding round are due by 7 January 2027.

Carver Companies operates maritime, construction and materials businesses in the US and Canada. Its Port of Coeymans is a privately owned marine terminal.

The Port of Albany is managed by the Albany Port District Commission, a public authority established in 1925.

Waterson Terminal Services LLC is a US terminal management and licensed stevedoring company.

Haugland Group LLC is a US infrastructure services holding company.