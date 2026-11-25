AP Moller-Maersk has signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco’s national railway operator Office National des Chemins de Fer (ONCF) to develop rail container transport between the country’s major ports and inland industrial centres, according to a company statement.

The partnership aims to shift more containerised cargo to rail as Morocco’s import and export volumes grow, easing pressure on road infrastructure and reducing inland transport emissions.

The companies will explore opportunities to integrate ONCF’s national railway network and multimodal freight operations with Maersk’s global shipping and logistics services.

Morocco’s infrastructure investment, the expansion of its automotive and aerospace industries and the development of Tangier Med as a major container hub have strengthened the country’s role in international supply chains.

World Bank estimates cited in the statement put Morocco’s economic growth at 4.9% in 2025, with growth of 4.4% forecast for 2026.

AP Moller-Maersk is a Danish shipping and integrated logistics group serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries. It employs more than 100,000 people and operates container terminals at more than 60 locations worldwide.

Established in 1963, ONCF is a Moroccan public railway undertaking responsible for passenger and freight services and the management and development of national railway infrastructure. In 2025, it operated 2,295 km of railway lines and transported 55.6 million passengers and 23 million tonnes of freight.