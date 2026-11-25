Italian offshore contractor Saipem has landed two contracts worth about $650m from Saudi Aramco to build and install infrastructure across five oilfields in Saudi Arabia, the company confirmed on 25 November.

The awards, designated Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPOs) 168 and 170, fall under an existing long-term agreement between the two companies.

The first contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation work at the Abu Safah, Safaniyah, Manifa and Berri fields.

The scope includes four production deck manifolds, about 14 km of pipelines measuring 12 to 16 inches in diameter, 24 km of 15 kV power cables and associated subsea infrastructure, as well as onshore tie-in work at a drilling site in the Manifa field.

The second contract covers similar work at the Marjan field, involving three production deck manifolds, about 25 km of pipelines measuring 12 to 16 inches in diameter, 17 km of 15 kV power cables and associated subsea infrastructure.

Saipem will deploy its own offshore construction vessels already operating in the region. Fabrication will be carried out by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co Ltd at the contractor’s Saudi Arabian yard.

Project schedules and the names of the vessels involved were not disclosed.

The latest awards follow Saudi Aramco offshore contracts worth about $500m and $400m secured by Saipem in February and April 2026, respectively.

Saipem renewed its offshore framework agreement with Saudi Aramco in April 2025, extending it until the end of 2027.

Milan-headquartered Saipem SpA is an Italian engineering and construction group operating in offshore drilling, subsea engineering, offshore wind and industrial infrastructure.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) is a Saudi joint-stock energy and chemicals company headquartered in Dhahran, with operations spanning hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining and petrochemicals.