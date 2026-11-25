MPC Container Ships ASA has built up a $2.2bn charter backlog and secured employment for 90% of its available fleet days in 2027, according to the Norwegian shipowner’s third-quarter results.

The Oslo-based company has covered all its remaining available fleet days in 2026, with 66% booked for 2028 and 42% for 2029.

Chief executive Constantin Baack said charter rates reached a four-year high during the third quarter, while forward vessel availability fell to its lowest level since 2005.

Despite strong charter market conditions, third-quarter net profit fell to $45.2m from $53.6m a year earlier. Operating revenue declined 10.2% to $113.1m from $125.9m. EBITDA fell to $69.9m from $83.5m, while adjusted EBITDA decreased to $60.8m from $74.9m.

Adjusted net profit dropped to $36.1m from $45m. Adjusted average time charter equivalent earnings declined to $25,333 per day from $26,523, while fleet utilisation increased to 97.8% from 97.6%.

MPC Container Ships continued its fleet renewal programme, taking delivery of the methanol dual-fuel newbuilding DP World Southampton in August and completing the sale of the 2007-built AS Angelina. The agreed sale of the 2008-built AS Sicilia remains subject to handover.

Co-chief executive and chief financial officer Moritz Fuhrmann said five vessels were scheduled to join the fleet by early 2027.

As of 30 September 2026, the company's fleet portfolio comprised 64 vessels, including 16 newbuildings on order, with a combined capacity of approximately 183,800 TEU.

The shipowner raised gross proceeds of approximately $108m through a private placement in July. It has 28 debt-free vessels and a leverage ratio of 26.7%. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 17 December.

MPC Container Ships maintained its 2026 revenue forecast of $460m to $470m and EBITDA guidance of $280m to $300m.

Established in April 2017, MPC Container Ships ASA is a Norwegian public limited liability company specialising in the ownership and operation of small and medium-sized container vessels employed on fixed-rate charters with international and regional liner operators serving intra-regional trades.